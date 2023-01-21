Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive

The Sheriff's Office says the woman was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where she is being charged.

MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sherriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death.

Dancy was found dead in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive, Walnut Hill Apartments, just after 11:30p.m. Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office says Johnson was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where she is being charged with murder.

The incident is still under investigation, and additional arrests are pending.