Woman accused of stealing around $600,000 dollars from Milledgeville Housing Authority

A former employee of the Milledgeville Housing Authority was arrested and charged with stealing funds.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville Housing Authority is charged with stealing around $600,000 from the agency.

Police Chief Dray Swicord says Jennifer Kay Smith was arrested at her home in Eatonton and charged with four counts of theft by taking.

A Milledgeville Police Department release says another employee contacted police and said Smith was paying herself more than she was entitled to.

The authority's website lists Smith as the finance director, and the employee told police that Smith was the only person with access to the payroll accounts.

Police said they found records of "multiple fraudulent payments over a long period of time."

Swicord said Smith is accused of taking around $600,000, but it could be more or less.

Police say the U.S. Secret Service was contacted, and are assisting with the case.

The case is still under investigation.