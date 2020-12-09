Woman arrested for theft of Bibb County family dalmatian, family reunited with dog

Sia is with her family again!

One Bibb County family lost their best friends, their dogs, on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the family reported a missing dalmatian and German shepherd on September 9.

Someone found the dogs and put an ad on Craigslist. However, when the family saw the ad and called about their dogs, they were told someone had already claimed the dalmatian.

The family then reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for help.

On Friday, Bibb Investigators got a tip that a female was spotted with a dalmatian around Log Cabin Drive, according to the release.

Investigators found a vehicle, matching the description of what was being driven by the female who claimed to be the dalmatian’s owner. They stopped at the home of where the vehicle was at and spoke with 31-year-old Andrea Gore.

They asked about the Dalmatian and found it in the bathroom of Gore’s house.

Gore was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center. She is currently in jail for the charge of Theft/Lost Mislaid Property.

She currently has a bond of $650.00.