Woman arrested in connection with shooting at a Warner Robins food mart

Surayah Johnson faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 22-year-old Surayah Johnson was arrested after a deadly shooting at a Georgia gas station.

She faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Her arrest comes after an argument led to a man's death at a Warner Robins gas station.

Police say the shooting that killed Jamal Colson started with an argument near a gas pump at the 7-Star food mart.

"Upon officers' arrival, they found a man who had been shot near the gas pumps, and they were given information that there was a potential other people had been shot," Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.

Police believe 22-year-old Surayah Jackson pulled the trigger. They say she pointed the gun towards the store, shooting two other women in the arm and leg, then shot Colson one more time before running away.

"In this case, this isn't a self-defense-type case. You shot at a man that was lying down, and you turn around and aim at the store and persons that was over there, that's ridiculous," he said.

Warner Robin's Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent 13WMAZ this statement saying, "Anytime I learn of a loss of life in our city due to senseless violence, my heart breaks for the families and all impacted by the tragedy."

The statement continues with Patrick giving a nod to the police department, saying they work tirelessly to enforce laws and engage in proactive community policing.

“Our police department works tirelessly to not only enforce laws but engage in proactive community policing. It is a priority of mine to ensure that Warner Robins remains a safe and prosperous place to live. My thoughts and prayers to all those affected by last night’s events.”

"You hate to see it in your own hometown. Like I said, we're not immune to it. You know, it’s sad that people have now turned to guns to take care of arguments as opposed to just walking away," Wagner said.

The two women who received treatment at Houston medical center were released.

Last year a woman was shot in the leg over a disagreement at that same gas station. In a separate case, a clerk got shot during an armed robbery.