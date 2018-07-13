A woman was arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies on Thursday.

Deputies arrested Chelsey Evans, 30, for a string of armed robberies that took place on July 4, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Authorities believe she and Javar Haywood, 27, who has not been located, are connected to the armed robberies of two Macon gas stations and a Waffle House on the morning of July 4.

During one of the incidents, a man was shot.

Evans is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond on 3 counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and probation violation.

