UPDATE, 7 p.m.:

27 years ago, Sabrina Long went missing. She was last seen at her home in Macon. Now, a former Macon woman is accused of kidnapping Long back in 1991.

Melinda McSwain is now behind bars for being involved with the kidnapping and disappearance of Sabrina Long.

JT Ricketson, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Perry, says investigators had enough probable cause to arrest McSwain after conducting interviews with friends and neighbors of Long.

Investigators were conducting interviews for a separate case when one of the interviewees told them she might know someone involved with Long's kidnapping.

After conducting more interviews around Central Georgia and having multiple search warrants, they were able to arrest McSwain in Macon.

Ricketson says McSwain lives somewhere in south Georgia, but happened to be in Macon at the time of her arrest.

As far as McSwain and Long's relationship, they went to the same high school and investigators say they were friends at the time.

Ricketson says she is now in the Bibb County jail, and they will continue looking into Sabrina's disappearance.

"What I can tell you is we expect more interviews, we expect at least another search warrant or two in Middle Georgia. Again, the whole focus and the whole goal is to try and find Sabrina Long," Ricketson said.

Ricketson says Sabrina is still a missing person, and after this arrest, the case is still not closed.

Anybody who has information about the case can call the GBI at (478)-987-4545.

-----------

A woman is behind bars on charges of kidnapping in the Sabrina Long missing person case.

According to the GBI, their Perry office arrested and charged Melinda McSwain, 46, on Thursday.

On August 14, 1991, Long was last seen at her home in Macon and the GBI was requested to assist in April 1992.

Up until now, the case was considered unsolved. According to GBI policy, unsolved cases are to be reviewed several times a year.

They say that by conducting interviews and executing search warrants, that they have probably cause to charge McSwain with Long’s kidnapping.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could help the GBI is asked to call the Perry office at 478-987-4545.

© 2018 WMAZ