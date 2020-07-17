Woman arrested, two men wanted after Bonaire home invasion

The victim told deputies a woman was at his home while he was cooking when two armed men broke in. The three then stole his guns, phone and wallet

BONAIRE, Ga. — One woman is in custody and two men are still unidentified after a home invasion Saturday in Bonaire.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300-block of County Road in Bonaire.

When deputies got to the scene, they spoke to the 53-year-old male victim.

He told them that a woman he knew as ‘Bequi’ had stopped by earlier to visit him. He said as he was getting food out of the oven, two armed men broke into his home.

The two men reportedly pointed their guns at the victim’s head and demanded money before stealing his wallet, cell phone and six firearms.

The woman and two armed men ran away after telling the victim to get down on the floor.

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Rebeca Vazquez of Kathleen. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and home invasion.

She is being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

Investigators are still working to identify the two male suspects. A detailed description of the two men was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-542-2085.