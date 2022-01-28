Woman at Houston County convenience store during fatal armed robbery arrested for theft, tampering with evidence

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An additional arrest has been made unrelated to the three suspects involved in an armed robbery that left a store clerk dead in Houston County.
On Monday, police arrested Lakiesha McGhee, who is charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence.
McGhee was a victim inside the business during the armed robbery and homicide, according to a release.
Footage showed McGhee removing lottery tickets from the office where the victim was found. McGhee also disconnected the power to the building security system for a brief period before law enforcement and other first responders arrived on scene.
McGhee is in custody at the Houston County Detention Center without bond.
The reward for three men involved is now $10,000.
In surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, you can see the trio of masked men entering the J&J Dollar Store robbing the clerk and a customer. The video does not show the fatal shooting of the clerk, 43-year-old Sabrina Dollar.
