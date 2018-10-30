Right along Vineville Avenue in Macon, something slightly sinister sits at 2321.

Kirsten and Kirk West owned the Big House before it became a museum for the Allman Brothers.

"It became apparent to me that summer that there was something strange going on because I kept falling, Kirsten said. "So I think there's definitely a ghost here I believe it."

Kirsten says she thinks the spirit had a hand in her tripping down the stairs a few times.

"The first couple of times it happened it didn't seem to be a big deal to me, but that summer of '94 I fell really hard and hurt my back," she recalled.

The last fall kept Kirsten in bed for three months with a back injury.

The ghost didn't seem daunted in the least and the spirit of a little girl would periodically show up.

"We had one house sitter that came and this guy was a big bruising guy biker guy and he said this place scares me I know there is a ghost in here and I had not talked to him about it, Kirsten said.

Kirsten saw her too.

"But I woke up and I saw this face and it was young and it had dark hair and was wearing a bonnet and I know this sounds a little crazy, but she kind of communicated with me telepathically," she said.

"She said my daddy's house has five bathrooms, and she floated through the bedroom door," she said mystically.

Kirsten isn't the only one with unusual tales about this house. The staff who comes to work everyday says they've seen unusual things too.

Richard Brent is the Director of Collections.

"On a handful of occasions it's been really noisy; I've heard footsteps a lot," he said.

Richard says he's actually called out to folks in the house, thinking someones inside and nobody is there.

"It's like the house is alive and so sometimes when you come in you can instantly feel something like I don't know it's like all the hair on your arms stands up and stuff," he said. "On a couple of occasions it was a little much and that's when you go outside and feed the fish."

The stories date back decades even to the days when the Allman Brothers occupied the two story abode.

"Linda Oakley would talk to me about it she said there is a ghost she would lie in bed and she said the ghost used to come and hang over her head and she could see it she would look up and the ghost was there, Kirsten said. "She was very aware of it and so were anyone associated with the Allman Brothers."

The ghost doesn't seem to rattle guests, but if you ever spend the night in the Big House beware of a girl that's looking for a little attention.

