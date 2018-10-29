A Telfair County woman is in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop last week.

A release from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Jason Mullis pulled a woman over for following too close on I-16 on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

When he spoke to the driver, identified as 31-year-old Constance Moore, of Helena, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Deputies then seized a half kilo of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana from Moore's car.

She is charged with following too close, possession of marijuana, and trafficking cocaine. She is being held without bond.

