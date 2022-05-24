Woman charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after fatal accident in downtown Macon

Deputies say she was driving drunk with her 6-year-old in the car when she ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck

MACON, Ga. — A Lizella man is dead and a woman is in jail on DUI and vehicular homicide charges after an accident Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 6 p.m. on Georgia Avenue at Monroe Street.

It says 33-year-old Tiffany Sayers of Atlanta was driving her Nissan Frontier when she went through a stop sign at the intersection.

Sayers crashed into a GMC Sierra being driven by 51-year-old Jimmie Long of Lizella. Long’s truck flipped, and he was ejected.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Sayers’ 6-year-old daughter was also in the car with her, and both were uninjured.

Sayers was arrested and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence, failure to stop, hit and run, and vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.