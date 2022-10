33-year-old Lateesha Riddle turned herself in just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Lateesha Riddle turned herself in just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.