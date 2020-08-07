Woman charged with trafficking heroin at Warner Robins motel

A woman was arrested on drug charges Wednesday at a Warner Robins motel

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman was arrested at a Warner Robins motel and charged with tracking heroin.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, detectives with the department’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit arrested 28-year-old Kayla Russ at the InTown Suites on Moody Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Russ is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of schedule III drugs with the intent to distribute.

The police department says anyone with information about illegal drug activity should call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at 478-293-1050.