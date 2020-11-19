Woman charged with vehicular homicide in Warner Robins crash that killed US Army veteran

The 23-year-old is charged with the death of her passenger after a September car accident

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The driver in a single-car accident that claimed the life of a US Army veteran and former Americus firefighter earlier this year is now facing charges.

According to Houston County jail records, 23-year-old Jennifer Davenport was booked on Tuesday morning on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving.

The documents list the offense date as Sept. 29, 2020 -- the same day Davenport was identified as a driver in a single-car accident that resulted in a fatality.

That accident claimed the life of her passenger, 26-year-old Eddie Davis, of Americus.

According to a Facebook post from Sumter County Fire Rescue, Davis was previously a volunteer for the county and worked with Americus Fire. He was also a US Army veteran.

BACKGROUND

Warner Robins Police said Davenport was driving her Lexus RX350 on S. Houston Lake Road around 2 a.m. that morning when she lost control.

She went off the road and hit a median, before crossing into northbound traffic and hitting another curb. The car then rolled over and hit a fence on Tucker Place.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.