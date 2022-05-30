'It was a wakeup call for me': Neighbor concerned after Sandersville party shooting leaves 2 dead

Sheriff Joel Cochran says his office is still investigating and the shooting was likely gang-related

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The GBI and Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still working to find out who shot and killed two people at a park near Sandersville Sunday night.

Sheriff Joel Cochran identified the two as 17-year-old William Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn.

Doris Dunn lives just down the street from Larry Mitchell Ball Park where the shooting happened and says she’s now scared to leave her house.

“I mean… my brother was back there, his wife, his son. It was a wakeup call for me,” she said.

Dunn and her husband were watching TV when they heard gunfire.

“All of the sudden we heard a ruckus… everybody leaving. Then we got the word that – at first – one got shot. Then come to find out two got shot,” she said.

She says in her 32 years here, nothing like this has happened before.

“And I got my grandson up, all my sons were up there, my nephews, nieces. I mean it could've been one of them,” she said.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says it started with a call for shots fired at the event – an 80s vs. 90s-themed party. When the first deputy got there, he found about 1,000 people.

“Once he got there to the location, more shots were being fired. He radioed for assistance and there, far out, he found a victim that had been shot. We later found out that another person had been shot and was driven to the hospital by a civilian,” said Cochran.

He says deadly shootings like Sunday’s are rare in Washington County.

“Anytime someone loses their life to something so not necessary, it affects the community. Especially family and friends of the deceased,” he said.

Now the search is on for the killers.

“We need some help identifying these people that are responsible for this selfish act. We're very optimistic that we'll bring those people responsible to justice,” said Cochran.

Meanwhile, Dunn says she’s afraid it could happen again.

"If you're giving a birthday party for your child, somebody will still come act a fool. So, I just wish they'd close it down,” said Dunn.

Cochran adds there have been several calls made from that location before. He’s still investigating, but says the shooting was probably gang related.

Anyone with information can call the GBI at 478-374-6988.