Woman dead, 2 injured after wreck on I-16 in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a wreck on I-16 in Macon early Friday morning.
A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened on Spring Street at the I-16 East offramp.
The release says a Nissan Rogue exited off of I-16E onto Spring Street when it hit the concrete barrier.
The driver, 67-year-old Octavio Gomez-Moralez, of Monterey, Tennessee, and his back seat passenger a 42-year-old man, were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where they are listed in stable condition.
The front seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the Medical Center too, but she later died. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.