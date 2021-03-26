Woman dead, 2 injured after wreck on I-16 in Macon

The front seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the Medical Center too, but she later died.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a wreck on I-16 in Macon early Friday morning.

A news release from the sheriff's office says it happened on Spring Street at the I-16 East offramp.

The release says a Nissan Rogue exited off of I-16E onto Spring Street when it hit the concrete barrier.

The driver, 67-year-old Octavio Gomez-Moralez, of Monterey, Tennessee, and his back seat passenger a 42-year-old man, were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where they are listed in stable condition.

The front seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the Medical Center too, but she later died. No one else was injured.