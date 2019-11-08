PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 36-year-old woman is dead after an accident on I-75 South in Peach County just north of Byron Sunday afternoon.

That's according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Rooks says around 2 p.m., a tire came off of an 18-wheeler truck, jumped the median to the opposite lanes, and went through the windshield of the car, killing Jennifer Thomas of Gray.

Rooks also says Thomas' mom, dad, and child were in the car, but did not receive life-threatening injuries.

The accident backed up traffic and blocked two of the three lanes on I-75 South.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

