Macon woman dead after being hit by car in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon woman is dead after a car crash in Monroe County on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened around 5 a.m. when deputies responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit on I-75 southbound near mile marker 194.

When deputies arrived they found a woman in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as Janiya Pitts of Bibb County.

There were no other injuries reported. This incident is still under investigation.

