Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says it happened after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a car overturns in Peach County according to Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Rooks says it happened on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.

He says a car was driving on Bible Camp Road in Peach County when the driver lost control of the car and it overturned several times.

The passenger, 30-year-old Kalyn Shehee, was pronounced dead by Rooks at the scene.