MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a mailbox.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 7400-block of Zebulon Road.

He says a woman lost control of her car while she was turning and hit a mailbox. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released yet.

