DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after a wreck in Dodge County on Friday afternoon.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith says 20-year-old Ariannah Holliman is dead after an accident on Eastman Dublin Highway around 4 p.m.

Smith says Holliman was cut out of the car and taken to the Dodge County Hospital where she later died.

He says Holliman was from Chester, Georgia.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

