Woman dead after domestic dispute with boyfriend in Twiggs County

The victims boyfriend is currently in custody.
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — One woman is dead after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, according to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum. 

He says the call came in at 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Mitchum confirmed the woman was shot at least four times inside the car. The couple was traveling on I-16 westbound near the Sgoda Road exit when shots were fired.

The victim was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon shortly before 10:30 a.m., Mitchum says. 

The Sheriff says the two had been in the car for at least three hours, traveling from the Brunswick area to Atlanta. Mitchum says both the victim and suspect are from the Atlanta area. 

The victim's boyfriend is currently in custody. Mitchum says charges are still pending. 

This shooting is still under investigation. 

