Woman dead after being hit by car on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Rocky Creek Road on Wednesday.
It happened around 9:43 p.m. according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They say a women was struck by a car while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road.
She has been identified as 46-year-old Tracie Yvonne Pitts by Coroner Lonnie Miley who also pronounced her dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.