Woman dead after being hit by car on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Rocky Creek Road on Wednesday.

It happened around 9:43 p.m. according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say a women was struck by a car while crossing the street in the 2400 block of Rocky Creek Road.

She has been identified as 46-year-old Tracie Yvonne Pitts by Coroner Lonnie Miley who also pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.