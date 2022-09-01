Woman dead after overnight crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Macon

It happened around 12:26 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near it's intersection with Pine Street.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard overnight Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 12:26 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near it's intersection with Pine Street.

They say a driver of a Nissan Rouge was traveling north on Martin Luther King Boulevard when they slowed down for upcoming traffic.

A second car, a Kia Soul, was also traveling North on Martin Luther King Boulevard when it did not slow down crashed into the back of the Nissan causing the Nissan to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The female driver of the Kia and her male passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The female Kia driver was pronounced dead at the hospital by Coroner Luanne Stone.

Next of kin for the woman is still being notified.

This fatal collision is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.