The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kimberly Fields.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead following a wreck on Highway 247 near Houston Road heading to Warner Robins.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 28-year-old Kimberly Fields ran off the road into a tree and died instantly.

Fields is the mother of 5-month-old twins.

She was pronounced dead around 7 a.m. at the scene.