Woman dead after being rear-ended by truck driver who fell asleep

The truck driver was issued two citations for following too closely and fatigued driving.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead after a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into her at the intersection of Log Cabin Road on Thursday.

According to a report from Georgia State Patrol, both vehicles were traveling northbound on North Columbia Street in the left lane.

24-year-old Maggie Bryson of Fayetteville was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Log Cabin Road when a truck rear-ended her Toyota Yaris.

The impact caused Bryson's car to be stuck under the front of the truck and caused both vehicles to travel through the intersection.

Bryson's car struck a fire hydrant before entering the parking lot of the Jet Food Store where both vehicles stopped.

According to the report, the truck driver, 24-year-old Rashad Leshore, says he fell asleep while driving on North Columbia road.

Officer Blackwell with the Georgia Department of Motor Carrier Compliance Division issued two citations to Leshore for following too closely and fatigued driving.

According to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Foster Hurt, Bryson died Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the incident.