Car crash in Monroe County leaves woman dead. Here's what we know

It happened near mile marker 194 on southbound I-75, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after a car crash in Monroe County, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to I-75 near mile marker 194 at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. There, a car appeared to have run off the road just before the Johnstonville Road exit, the sheriff's office said.

They say the woman was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was still working to notify the woman's next of kin, according to the press release.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More than a Number:

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com

