Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Warner Robins

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says she was chasing her dog after it got loose when she was hit by the truck

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman died Monday night after being hit by a car in Warner Robins.

According to Houston County Capt. Ronnie Harlowe, deputies were sent to Giles Road near Highway 41 around 8:15 p.m.

Harlowe says a person was out in the road chasing a dog when they were hit by a pickup truck and later died at the hospital.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the victim as 37-year-old Tiffany Creasy.

Galpin says she was chasing her dog after it had gotten loose, and that Creasy was from out of state and was in the area visiting family at the time of the accident.