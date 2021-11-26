Woman dies after house fire on Houston Avenue in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man is also in critical condition.

MACON, Ga. — One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a house fire in the 4000-block of Houston Avenue.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to the fire late Thursday night, just before 12 a.m.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other houses. They got several people out of the house, including a 49-year-old woman and 42-year-old man.

Both were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Medical staff pronounced the woman dead. The sheriff's office says the man is listed in critical condition.

Next of kin has not been notified yet.