48-year-old woman dies in fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive in Macon

The woman was transported to Atrium Health, where she was pronounced dead.

MACON, Ga. — A woman died on Saturday in a fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that a Volvo S60 was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line and hit a Honda Civic in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Honda Civic was a 30-year-old woman from Forsyth, who was transported to Atrium Health.

She is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Volvo S60 was a 48-year-old woman. She was transported to Atrium Health where she was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the wreck.

The next of kin has not been notified at this time.

The wreck is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500.

13WMAZ will provide any updates as soon as they become available.