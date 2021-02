The 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after a fire in Macon on Sunday morning.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, it happened just before 10 a.m. at 3138 Brookwood Drive. It's a duplex and the fire only affected one unit.

Rescuers took 59-year-old Rebecca Young to Navicent but doctors pronounced her dead around 11 a.m.

Young died of smoke inhalation.