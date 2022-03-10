x
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

The incident happened early Friday morning.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The department said she hit a blue tractor-trailer that was entering onto I-75 from I-285, then was redirected into a guardrail on the shoulder.

"Ms. Hogan was pronounced deceased on the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office," police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Cobb Police Department said the wreck remains under investigation, but they do not expect any charges to be filed.

   

