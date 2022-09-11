x
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound

The woman was 37 years old.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old.

They said she stated she didn't know who shot her, and wasn't exactly sure where she was at.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened. 

She was listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

