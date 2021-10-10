x
Woman fatally shot during attempted robbery in Warner Robins

Police say the woman was trying to rob the men she was riding with in the car when she was shot with her own gun.
Credit: 13WMAZ
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a woman was killed during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100-block of Fred Drive.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, and another woman met two men earlier in the night. Later, the 21-year-old reportedly tried to rob the men while they were all together in a car.

The release says one of the men tried to disarm the woman, and it ended with her being shot with her own gun. She later died at the Houston Medical Center.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the WRPD detectives at 478-302-5380.

