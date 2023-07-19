Bibb County Sheriff's Office takes two hours to respond to call, Macon woman scared to live at home

After she found a stranger in her yard, she knew the right number to call for help. She just didn't know it would take that long to get a response.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Debra Jackson has lived in the same house for almost 30 years. She said the neighborhood isn't what it used to be.

"It changed, and it seems like it's getting worse," she said.

Jackson said she's called 911 three times this year about people trespassing on her property. She's also had two bullets fired into her home.

"It's just terrible to feel like that at home," she said.

Jackson's been planning on moving to a new place for a while, but after what happened on Tuesday she's thinking about moving as soon as she can.

"I have to move. I can't stay here cause if he had intentions of hurting me, I'm here alone. You know, I have my dogs. But I'm here alone," she said.

Jackson came home one afternoon and noticed her gate was pushed open. She looked at her ring doorbell footage and saw a man running through her yard.

That's when she dialed 911.

"I thought they were gonna send somebody and then they called me right back and said 'Oh I can take a report over the phone.' I'm not ordering a pizza. This is not a pizza. I'm not placing an order. I have an emergency," she said.

Jackson wasn't sure if the man was physically okay since he was asleep near her home. She called for paramedics, who woke him up and escorted him off the property.

The man then jumped another fence near her home and was laying against her fence, in the neighbor's yard. That neighbor didn't live at the home anymore.

Jackson said she felt threatened and scared. She carries a gun but said she doesn't want to have to use it.

She said she waited about two hours, after her initial call to 911, for a deputy to arrive at her house.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office said their deputy was unable to find the man who ran through Jackson's yard. Jackson said it was because he had plenty of time to flee the area.

"You can't get complacent. The 911 operators can't get complacent, the police can't get complacent because crimes happening over here so much. They have to come out and do something about it," Jackson said.

She said she'd move into an apartment right now if it weren't for her four dogs. She said she's waiting to find somewhere for her and her pets and then moving.