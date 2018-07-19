An Ohio woman who claims she was beaten by a Monroe County deputy while handcuffed has filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff's office.

Micka Martin filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court in Macon.

It names John C. Bittick -- the former Monroe sheriff who is now U.S. Marshal for the district, former Deputy William Jackson and six others.

According to Lt. Lawson Bittick, spokesman for the sheriff's office, Jackson was fired after a grand jury last year indicted him for inappropriate use of force.

That indictment said Jackson responded to a call back in July of 2016 about Micka Martin and her husband. They were traveling through Monroe County, when her husband called police about his wife, who was intoxicated.

Jackson arrested Martin after he allegedly found marijuana in her bags.

The indictment says Martin attempted to head butt and spit at Jackson at the jail. Jackson then struck

Martin multiple times while handcuffed, the indictment says.

Martin's lawsuit says Jackson "turned Micka Martin around and shoved her into a wall.

Surveillance video shows Jackson "slapping, punching, kicking and elbowing" Martin at least four times.

Jackson continued to assault Martin after she was placed in a full-body restraint. Other staffers failed to stop the assault, the lawsuit says.

The sheriff's office also failed to provide Martin prompt medical care, according to the suit.

Lawson Bittick this week could not say whether other staffers were disciplined as a result of the case.

Martin's lawsuit argues that the sheriff's office violated her Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

She's asking for damages, punitive damages and legal fees.

