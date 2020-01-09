Woman finds Perry man's missing Bible

Cheryl Jackson returned the Bible to the church on Sunday before service

PERRY, Ga. — A week ago, we introduced you to a Perry man who lost a treasured Bible he'd been using for more than three decades.

Gerald Layson got a big surprise when he went to church Sunday morning. His pastor held up his missing Bible and said a woman returned it to the church earlier that morning.

That person is Cheryl Jackson.

She found it not long after Layson unknowingly lost it off the back of his truck.

She says she saw it in the road and stopped to get it. Inside it, she noticed a bulletin for Memorial Heights Baptist Church in Perry along with all of the pictures and notes Layson had saved for 35 years.

She says she tried several times throughout the week to return it to the church, but no one was at the building. Finally, this past Sunday, she gave the Bible to the pastor and came back later that day to meet with Layson and have dinner together.

"I got to thank her, gave her three or four hugs. I just really appreciate it," said Layson.

Jackson says she didn't see 13WMAZ's story on Layson's missing Bible last week, but when his wife showed it to her, she was even more thankful she could help.

"I start crying, she starts crying, because it was emotional. He was talking about how his wife gave it to him 35 years ago, and I'm just thankful I was able to get it back to him," said Jackson.

She says the two hope to meet again soon to share another meal and even visit each other's church services for fellowship.