Woman found dead at home in northwest Macon

This is a developing story.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead in her home Monday morning in northwest Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a homicide that happened at 309 Winchester Place around 1:30 a.m.

49-year-old Cynthia Berry was found dead at the home.

According to Coroner Ronnie Miley, the next of kin has been notified.

More information will be given once it becomes available.