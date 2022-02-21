Woman found dead at home in northwest Macon

MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead in her home Monday morning in northwest Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a homicide that happened at 309 Winchester Place around 1:30 a.m.
49-year-old Cynthia Berry was found dead at the home.
According to Coroner Ronnie Miley, the next of kin has been notified.
More information will be given once it becomes available.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.