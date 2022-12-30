Woman found dead in Perry home, body being sent to GBI Crime Lab

PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday.
According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry.
When Perry Police officers arrived at the home they found a 37-year-old woman dead.
Williams says this is the same home his office investigated in early December were a 35-year-old man was also found dead.
His body was taken to GBI Crime Lab for autopsy where his death is being investigated as a suicide. Autopsy reports are still pending.
The woman's body is also going to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Perry Police Department is investigating both separate cases and this is still an active crime scene at this time.