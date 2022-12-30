Woman found dead in Perry home, body being sent to GBI Crime Lab

This is the same home the Houston County Coroner's office investigated in early December were a 35-year-old man was also found dead.

PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday.

According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry.

When Perry Police officers arrived at the home they found a 37-year-old woman dead.

Williams says this is the same home his office investigated in early December were a 35-year-old man was also found dead.

His body was taken to GBI Crime Lab for autopsy where his death is being investigated as a suicide. Autopsy reports are still pending.

The woman's body is also going to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.