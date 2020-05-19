SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The state fire marshal's office said a fatal fire in Sandersville Saturday claimed the life of a 49-year-old woman.

In a news release, the office said the Sandersville Fire Department responded to a fire off P.L. Braswell Way around 5:15 a.m.

When firefighters got on scene, the release said the 30-year-old mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, the release said firefighters found the body of 49-year-old Elizabeth Reynolds near a bedroom window.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in the release that "multiple" extension cords were used to power the end of the home and that's where the fire started.

He said they can't be ruled out as having caused the fire, and there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The release said the Sandersville Police Department and the Washington County Coroner's Office helped with the investigation.

