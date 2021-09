Coroner Leon Jones says her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose

MACON, Ga. — Macon Bibb sanitation workers found a woman dead on a bench downtown from a suspected drug overdose.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the workers found her around 7:15 a.m. Friday at Second and Poplar Street.

Jones says she was from Lithonia and was recently released from prison. He said the 39-year-old had crystal on her when she died.

Her next of kin has not been notified.