MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, a woman was found dead in a creek behind the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon.

Law enforcement and the Coroner's Office are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will have more as information is released.