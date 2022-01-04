Woman found guilty of stabbing Macon mother of four to death at 2018 birthday party

Brandi Dixon has been charged with felony murder and will serve life in prison.

The verdict of a woman who stabbed a mother of four at a birthday party back in 2018 was reached Thursday.

According to a post by Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, after hearing almost three days of testimony, a Bibb County jury returned a verdict of guilty against Brandi Dixon for felony murder.

On July 15, 2018, the Dixon stabbed 35-year-old Ebony Smith to death with a knife at a birthday party.

It was reported to deputies that the two women got into an argument that ended with Dixon stabbing Smith, and Smith hitting Dixon in the face with her gun.

Investigators found that Smith was defending herself at the time of the attack.

After the verdict, the defendant was sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison, according to Howard.

