Woman hit, killed after exiting Uber with her child: Gwinnett County Police

The child was not hurt, according to police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a mother was struck and killed while crossing a busy Gwinnett County road with her child, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday. According to police, the woman was leaving an Uber parked on the south shoulder of Hewatt Road in Snellville with her child. As the two went to cross the street, they walked into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound. The vehicle only struck the mother, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed with the mother. It was impounded to Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters as part of the investigation, a spokesperson with the agency said.

"It is unknown if speed was a factor. It does not appear intoxication was a factor in this collision," police said in a statement.