This is a developing story

MACON, Ga. — A woman is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler on the interstate Tuesday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened near I-75S just before the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it's blocking two of four lanes and is expected to be clear by 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.