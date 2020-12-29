Georgia State Patrol investigating after woman hit, killed on I-75 in Dooly County

The deputy coroner says the victim stopped on the side of the interstate, got out of the car, and ran into traffic

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is leading an investigation into a pedestrian fatality that happened Monday night in Dooly County.

According to Dooly County deputy coroner Westley Harper, several 911 calls came in about a person being hit by a car on I-75 around 6 p.m.

He says an SUV stopped on the side of I-75S near the Georgia 27 interchange (exit 114), a woman got out of the car and ran into traffic.

She was then hit by several vehicles and died.

Harper says the victim was a 38-year-old woman from Georgia, but that she was not from the area. Her name isn’t being released until more family is notified of her death.

There were several witnesses to the accident, and Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

All lanes of I-75S reopened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

13WMAZ has reached out to GSP for more information and this story will be updated when we hear back.