FORSYTH, Ga. — A driver is hospitalized and will face charges after a high-speed chase in Monroe County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 2:45 p.m. at mile marker 194 on I-75.

Lewis says a woman driving a car with a test drive tag was speeding, and a Monroe deputy tried to pull her over.

The driver got off the interstate at exit 188 and Lewis says the woman couldn’t navigate the turn at the bottom of the ramp. Her car jumped the ditch and she was ejected.

Lewis said the car was stolen from Bibb County and the driver was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

Deputies are working to identify the woman and say she will be charged. They did not have an exact list of what charges she will be facing.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Houston County to get a free-standing emergency room

Bibb deputies looking for missing 83-year-old woman with medical issues