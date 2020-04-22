WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is charged with shooting his girlfriend in the chest at their Warner Robins home on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were called to 203 Marvin Boulevard around around 6 a.m.

When officers got there, they found a woman shot in the chest.

She was taken to Navicent Health in Macon where she is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested 49-year-old Todd Miller, the woman's boyfriend, charged him with aggravated assault.

Miller and the woman live together, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call the police department at 478-302-5380.

Warner Robins Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Georgia man arrested after deputies find dead dog tied to post

Cordele police officer hurt while chasing man who ran away from traffic stop

Two women, ages 76 and 28, killed in Columbia shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.