According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Jenkins Street outside of Tennille.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Jenkins Street outside of Tennille.

25-year-old Lekisha Hester of Tennille has been charged with aggravated assault.

She is being held at the Washington County jail.

This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will have more as it becomes available.