Woman in stable condition after being shot in the back in Warner Robins

The Warner Robins Police department says the two women were driving when shots were fired.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in Warner Robins. 

Around 7:31 p.m. police responded to a person shot in the 100 block of Ignico Drive according to a press release.

They say two women were driving near Wisconsin Avenue at Alaska Avenue when shot were fired. 

They found the victim, 22-year-old Teddy Paul, with a gun shot wound in the back. They say she was able to walk at the time. 

She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition. 

If you have any information please contact Detective Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330. 

